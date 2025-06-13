Diana’s Substack

Heather Murray
Wonderful article for these fear inducing moments . Being correctly and honestly informed is crucial..

Mark Taylor
I urge people to learn about fascism, because that is now the government of the United States and what much of the West is collapsing into. Scholars Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley have both written excellent -- very readable -- books on fascism. Chris Hedges has also explored the issue of emerging fascism and totalitarianism in most of his books.

Jared Diamond's 2005 book "Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed" can provide essential context to understanding the spiraling disorder and insanity unspooling daily around us.

Understanding fascism is important. At best it is sociopathy, At it's worst, psychopathology, which means it is not something to negotiate with, or try and reason with, or compromise, or find "common ground". If you oppose fascism, fascists want to -- and will -- kill you. It is evil and can only be held back through tough opposition.

The left has a long way to go in toughening up to the challenge we face, especially given how fast the fascists are moving. The first step is to take a deep, clear-eyed view of who -- and what -- the fascists are about. I provide some perspective and views in this post: "YOUR CHOICE IS SIMPLE: Resist Or Submit" ... "We are in a moment of crisis. Of perhaps terminal transition. People need to be on the streets, loudly and peacefully showing their opposition to the fascist wall encircling us." (https://mark192.substack.com/p/your-choice-is-simple-resist-or-submit)

I would urge people to buy physical books. Online or downloaded books will be censored and removed soon as we also see alternative online news sources censored, blocked or have their algorithms manipulated to reduce viewership. There's a reason fascists burn books. They know knowledge and truth are revolutionary.

If you don't know about Palantir study up on it -- QUICK! It is already watching and tracking you and Trump and Congress are funneling huge amounts of money into it to create a national/international Intel database available to Israeli intelligence.

Finally, this is a tough one, but -- again -- if you don't understand the enemy you can't effectively defend against it: Seventh Generation Warfare Arrives

https://www.malone.news/p/seventh-generation-warfare-arrives?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=583200&post_id=165186374&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2iji4s&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

