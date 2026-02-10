Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab
1d

One of your most exceptional pieces yet, sweet Diana van Eyk.

I am grateful I make them,

the last words I read tonight,

going to go..

be horizontal for a while..

All the world's inactions are bows feeding that blasphemous golden-iron dome of hate. What we don't explode to death, will surely implode itself. Chicken or egg. We were mostly all chicken..

#PalestineWillBeFree

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Amanda Ianthe's avatar
Amanda Ianthe
1d

Beautiful. Thanks you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture