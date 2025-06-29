Diana’s Substack

Thanks for the easy to comprehend 'cliff notes' about US propaganda that intentionally interferes with diplomacy and world peace. The charter of BRICS reminds me what drew me to the Green Party decades ago: it's principles. I found a home, a place to begin again within this country to build with integrity, values of peace and diplomacy and equality and actions governed by consensus, not money. We do have options but the duopoly is also propaganda--that you only have two choices. Thanks again for this post.

If only it were as easy to change the way the world works as it is to understand how the world works. Because, alas, once you've figured it out, or have begun to figure most of it out, you realize what we're all up against: that most people's self-interest takes precedence over the interests of others, if in fact the interests of others even count. Until most people realize that all humans have the same basic interests and needs, and that no man is an an island, as John Donne so wisely wrote, the majority will continue to struggle, scrape and scramble around at the bottom while the minority at the top take advantage to carry on and do as they please. While BRICS indicates an inevitable shift towards a multi-polar world while the unipolar world of American domination declines, one can only hope that what the world looks like down the road does not fulfill the old saying that the more things change, the more they stay the same! Because the prime motivation behind the formation of BRICS, as I see it, is not how to make the world better, safe, healthier, more peaceful for the collective good of humanity and all living things but how to make it easier to do business and make money.

