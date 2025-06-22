A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

Last night when I heard that the USA had bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, I was in shock.

How can any nation be irresponsible enough to bomb nuclear facilities? Yes, Ukraine and NATO forces did the same thing to Russia a few months ago, but geez! Really?

In any international conflict, I consider it important to understand all sides of an issue, especially since the western world is considered more propagandized than anywhere else.

I saw that Professor Marandi, who lives in Iran, was scheduled to speak and watched three of his interviews this morning.

After listening to them, I felt much better. I'm really appreciating what Marandi has to say these days.

Here they are. You might find them reassuring too.

Marandi with Pepe Escobar on Dialogue Works

Marandi with Danny Haiphong and others

Marandi with Jamarl Thomas

A few points that stand out for me:

international law is being violated by the USA and Israel

Iran is prepared for military action with the USA and has been preparing for this eventuality for over thirty years

Iran is not, and has never been, developing a nuclear bomb

The American attack sounds like it was a performance, mostly for the benefit of its population

Iranians were aware that the USA was going to get involved on Israel’s behalf

Israel has been killing civilians and committing other war crimes in Iran

Iran doesn’t want war, but has to defend itself from Israel and the USA

Professor Marandi explaining Iran’s perspective in such a calm and sensible way, and that in itself is calming. From what I’ve heard, it sounds like Iran isn’t interested in war but is well prepared to defend itself. It also sounds like most of the world’s population, especially in the global south, are fed up with western aggression.

I hope that those who control things will realize the danger of pursuing war with Iran, and will learn to negotiate fairly. Becoming a trustworthy and responsible actor on the world stage would benefit western leaders.

If you’d like more good geopolitical reporting, here are some of my favourite sources, and I’m sure most of them will address the invasion of Iran by Israel, and now the USA.

I desperately hope that the intense bombing of Israel will stop the genocide in Gaza, and food and aid will finally get in.

As Thomas King says, “Stay calm, be brave and wait for the signs.” In the meantime, I hope you will do all you can to bring awareness to the situation, and live peacefully.

Take good care of yourself. When there is something concrete we can do, it’s important that we’re capable of doing it.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/