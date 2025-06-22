Diana’s Substack

Ismaele
2h

Unfortunately I do not have much faith in our Western leaders. That's why I keep saying that we should rise against them or, at least, stop everything until they stop this madness.

Mark Taylor
32m

The first fatality of the unprovoked US illegal and immoral bombing of Iran was the credibility of the United States. We've always had the morality of a card shark, but Trump's obscene betrayal of the diplomatic process -- including the murder of Iran's chief negotiator -- has burned any last ghost of a pretense of US reliability to the ground. No nation can nor should negotiate with the US. The rest of the world needs to build alliances, trade agreements, new banking systems and mutual defense treaties to shun and isolate the US and Israel. We don't deserve to be players in the world community until we get out shit together ... and get the shitheads out of office.

