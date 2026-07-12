Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1d

Bravo for your outrage and passion against so many injustices and evil acts. Especially to remind us of the debt the world owes to the Palestinian people . The genocide is the testing ground for many of the methods and weapons that will be turned on us if we do not comply.

That is another reason why I don’t understand people’s indifference or out right support for Israel ❤️‍🩹

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3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
1d

Good one, Diana! I don't know how any normal, responsible, intelligent, caring person cannot be utterly pissed off, disgusted, sick to death and fed up with our feckless, spineless leaders, all of whom need to GO! And you're right about our debt to the Palestinians. Their steadfast resistance and resilience put humanity to shame!

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