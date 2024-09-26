Diana’s Substack

Confronting the Weight of Our Deaths
Marcellus Williams, Lebanon, Sudan, Gaza, me, and you.
Published on In Retrospect   
Israel: The Throwback
Some things should have been retired long ago
  
Diana van Eyk
35
Israel: The Face
Murder of the most innocent of the innocents.
Published on DeMOCKracy.Ink  
Thanks, Everyone, for Helping Me Stay Sane
I hope I'm doing the same for you
  
Diana van Eyk
40
Israel: The Trauma
Zionists are still trying to defeat the Nazis by committing genocide against the Palestinians, and if that sounds insane, you understand perfectly.
Published on Another World Is Possible  
Presents for the Future
Does anyone else do this?
  
Diana van Eyk
15
UN World Peace Day Action
The UN International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21st. In 2007, I observed the day by standing at the streetcorner with a hand-made…
Published on MEEMINGFUL  
The Silencing of Dissent...
SEP 17, 2017
Published on Geopolitics  
Jewish Chronicle scandal: Why was there no uproar over its long record of pro-Israel fake news?
The paper's disinformation is making waves only now, after it printed claims based on forged Hamas documents. But the JC has been peddling falsehoods…
Published on Jonathan Cook  
How BlackRock Profits Off of Every Piece of Your Life
The Big Three asset managers eroded shareholder democracy and enriched themselves while doing so.
Published on More Perfect Union  
Clearing the Air: What is community in a time of climate crisis?
Communities, Climate Change and Working Together
  
Diana van Eyk
Israel: The Fraud
Few issues in the Middle East provoke as much passionate debate as the State of Israel.
Published on George’s Newsletter  
