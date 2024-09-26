Diana’s Substack
Confronting the Weight of Our Deaths
Marcellus Williams, Lebanon, Sudan, Gaza, me, and you.
Published on In Retrospect
15 hrs ago
Israel: The Throwback
Some things should have been retired long ago
16 hrs ago
Diana van Eyk
58
Israel: The Face
Murder of the most innocent of the innocents.
Published on DeMOCKracy.Ink
Sep 24
Thanks, Everyone, for Helping Me Stay Sane
I hope I'm doing the same for you
Sep 24
Diana van Eyk
63
Israel: The Trauma
Zionists are still trying to defeat the Nazis by committing genocide against the Palestinians, and if that sounds insane, you understand perfectly.
Published on Another World Is Possible
Sep 22
Presents for the Future
Does anyone else do this?
Sep 21
Diana van Eyk
43
UN World Peace Day Action
The UN International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21st. In 2007, I observed the day by standing at the streetcorner with a hand-made…
Published on MEEMINGFUL
Sep 21
The Silencing of Dissent...
SEP 17, 2017
Published on Geopolitics
Sep 20
Jewish Chronicle scandal: Why was there no uproar over its long record of pro-Israel fake news?
The paper's disinformation is making waves only now, after it printed claims based on forged Hamas documents. But the JC has been peddling falsehoods…
Published on Jonathan Cook
Sep 20
How BlackRock Profits Off of Every Piece of Your Life
The Big Three asset managers eroded shareholder democracy and enriched themselves while doing so.
Published on More Perfect Union
Sep 20
Clearing the Air: What is community in a time of climate crisis?
Communities, Climate Change and Working Together
Sep 19
Diana van Eyk
23
Israel: The Fraud
Few issues in the Middle East provoke as much passionate debate as the State of Israel.
Published on George’s Newsletter
Sep 19
